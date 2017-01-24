Maybe you choose not to participate in V-Day, to the point where you refuse to recognize it as an actual holiday. And hey, that's fine by us. Or perhaps you most closely associate your inner self with cupid. Regardless of your feelings (or lack thereof) Starbucks has just dropped its annual Valentine's Day cup collection. Would it be cheesy to say that we're head over heals? Probably, but we live for this stuff. And because we loved the holiday collection so much, and partially because this heart speckled lineup is just that good, we're going to feel okay about saying it.
The mugs, tumblers, gift sets, and even a few caffeine-themed accessories ahead are skillfully crafted to appeal to hearts across the nation (no matter how jaded). We're particularly having feels over the pink quilted ceramic situation. So scroll on and check out these 15 Valentines-themed coffee vessels — for your sweetheart, or just for yourself.