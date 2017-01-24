Here’s Everything Leaving Netflix In February

We're currently in the thick of awards season with the Golden Globes having recently wrapped, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Academy Awards on the horizon. But just because there are new stellar performances, doesn't mean we can't appreciate some great films of the past. Like, for example, the riveting performance in both Clueless and Failure to Launch — you know, the real classics.
But I have bad news: Many of these gems are about to leave Netflix. Forever (maybe).
I know, I know. It happens every month, and it's tough. February is no different. Dozens of titles will be yanked from the streaming service throughout the month, which means you have an obligation to watch a few key films before they're gone.
First, there's Trainspotting (which leaves the first of the month). With the release of the much-anticipated T2 Trainspotting, out in March 17, you're going to want to watch the original. Then there's the Oscar-winning film Elizabeth, starring Cate Blanchett, (leaving the first of the month as well) which is the perfect watch to accompany your latest obsession, The Crown.
So get to it. Here's a full list of the movies and television shows leaving Netflix in February.