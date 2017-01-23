Story from Pop Culture

Lea Michele Just Shared The Cutest Photo Of Her & Cory Monteith

Shannon Carlin
Lea Michele has been reminiscing on Twitter with photos from her past, and her latest post will pull at your heartstrings. Michele shared a candid shot of her and then boyfriend Cory Monteith cuddling up a year before his passing. Michele stares at the camera with just one eye as she rests her head on Monteith's chest. "Bleeker Street, 2012," is written on the Polaroid with black Sharpie marker.
Michele didn't give an explanation for the sweet photo, but it certainly isn't the first time she's paid tribute to her late boyfriend. Last year on the third anniversary of Monteith's death, Michele tweeted, "I know everyday you're watching over me, and smiling. Love and miss you Cory, everyday, but today a little more." Last year, she also revealed a "Finn" tattoo in honor of Monteith's character on Glee.

Earlier this month, Michele announced she was gearing up to release a new album. It will be her first since her 2014 debut Louder, which included a tribute to Monteith. Michele is also playing a few intimate live shows, kicking things off tonight in Los Angeles.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series