Real Housewives of Miami's Joanna Krupa shared a video of herself posing naked on Instagram this weekend — or so it seems. But the caption tells a different story. "Yes, I do have Nude color on!! So relax," she wrote. Even so, the comments filled with shocked emoji and slut-shaming remarks like, "Someone is desperate for attention!!!! Pictures like this should be for your boyfriend/husband." Others defended her with comments like, "Silence the haters and stand up against body shaming!"
The supermodel also posted a video a few months ago for the mannequin challenge, as E! News points out. We think she's actually nude in this one, though her limbs are strategically placed to keep the photo Instagram-friendly.
Krupa is no stranger to body-shaming, and she's spoken out about it before. "I'm super proud of [my body] and I believe if you have it you flaunt it! No matter what shape or size you are you should feel confident," she told Express. "You should feel like a beautiful woman no matter what, and what I do on my Instagram is my business."
