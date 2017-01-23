2017 #body #goals #fit #nofilter #joannakrupa yes I do have Nude color ? on‼️ so relax #haters #imamodel ???? . ?Bielizna cielista nie stresujcie się ?☺️ @bemylilou bracelets #bemylilou and perfume from my own line for @esotiq

A video posted by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on Jan 21, 2017 at 6:48am PST