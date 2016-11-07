In a year that included the summer Olympics, who would have thought that we'd end up seeing some of the most stunning feats of athleticism in November? Of course, we're talking about the Mannequin Challenge, the internet's latest pastime — and planking's sportier, younger sibling.
As anyone who's been on Twitter lately will tell you, the #mannequinchallenge consists of people striking seemingly impossible poses and holding them long enough for someone to catch the eerily still tableau on video. The New York Times astutely pointed out that this trend appears to belong to the Youths Of America, but we'd argue that it's actually athletes who make this a trend worth consuming.
Let it be said that any video of the Mannequin Challenge, when it's well done, can be completely mesmerizing. But it really is awe-inspiring when an entire sports team gets in on the challenge — posing in the gym, in the locker room, or just on the street. Wherever they set up as "mannequins," they put their athletic talents front and center.
Ahead, check out six of our favorite, extra-athletic #MannequinChallenge videos. Keep an eye out for the Pittsburgh Steeler who's holding a pull-up the whole time.
