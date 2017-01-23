Donald Trump Has This In Common With The Sex Pistols

John Lydon, known then as Johnny Rotten, delivered a sendoff for the ages at the conclusion of the Sex Pistols' first and only United States tour in 1978. "Ever get the feeling you've been cheated?" he asked the crowd at the Winterland Theater in San Francisco. "Good night!" Now, nearly 40 years later, you could swap Donald Trump in for Johnny Rotten and be met with a resounding "Yes!" @Trump_Regrets is a Twitter that compiles tweets from Trump voters that discovered that their candidate was nothing more than a flim-flam artist with little regard for the problems of the common man. Really the only thing separating him from the Wizard of Oz is a curtain. Strange that people don't like using a meeting with the CIA to complain about one's crowd sizes. Taking steps to deprive millions of Americans of healthcare probably doesn't help, either. Oh well, there's no way we could have seen this coming. The complaints, registering after literally a weekend of Trump's presidency, are sadly predictable. Trump's approval rating, for what it's worth, is averaging 42%. We'll include a sampling below.
@realDonaldTrump why are you increasing my FHA insurance premiums? how is that benefiting American families that supported you??— Robert Baron (@RobertMBaron) January 22, 2017
@realDonaldTrump Donald,please stop it man.I used to support you,now i do not anymore.Release your taxes, divestyourcompany! nomoretrashtalk— matias (@matiaseljefeseg) January 15, 2017
@realDonaldTrump I voted for you but don't waste my tax dollars on stupid press conferences on sizes of crowds. The deplorables don't care— dkr (@richdk66) January 21, 2017
@realDonaldTrump I voted 4 u to get rid of abama-don'tcare not kill the ACA! I have surgery next month! Just #draintheswamp dont kill me— Scott Willis (@WillisAthGA) January 19, 2017
@realDonaldTrump Without Obamacare I would have no insurance. I voted for you, don't let me down and take away my healthcare.— Val Kimball (@jojoguerr52) January 21, 2017
