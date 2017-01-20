Kate & William Are Officially Moving To London — Here’s What That Means

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been spending most of their time at their beautiful country house in Norfolk, England. But come fall, they'll be primarily living at Kensington Palace in London. A source told People this would give them the chance to make more public appearances. It'll also allow for their kids to go to school in the big city. Up until now, they've enrolled George in Norfolk's Westacre Montessori school for preschool. People speculates that he'll be going to London's Wetherby Pre-Preparatory School, where William and Harry went. That doesn't mean the royal family will abandon their Norfolk place, though. "Their Royal Highnesses love their time in Norfolk and it will continue to be their home," they said in a statement. "From this autumn, however, the Duke and Duchess will increasingly base their family at Kensington Palace. As they have in recent years, their royal Highnesses are keen to continue to increase their official work on behalf of the Queen and for the charities and causes they support, which will require greater time spent in London." They're likely referring to their charity Heads Together, which promotes mental health. Prince William also recently said he'd be headed to Kenya to run a marathon, but Kate won't believe that one until she sees it.
Advertisement