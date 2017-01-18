Kate Middleton and Prince William are total #couplegoals and always support each other ... unless one of their goals is totally unrealistic.
Good Morning Britain's Sean Fletcher recently talked to the couple and discovered, as he revealed at an event for the royal family's charity Heads Together, that when it comes to believing in her husband, the Duchess has her limits. "I chatted to Prince William, and he has promised that he will run a marathon in Kenya sometime," he said, according to Marie Claire. "Then I spoke to Kate and she said, 'I'll believe it when I see it.'" On a more serious note, Fletcher was inspired by William as a father, Us Weekly reports. "William's understanding was incredible but also his sympathy and empathy with me," he said at the same event. "He asked me lots of questions. I've never met him before, but he's such a warm man. Like two dads talking together." Whether or not the Kenya marathon is happening, Kate and William will be attending the London Marathon as spectators, and they recently spoke to several celebrities participating in the Virgin Money London Marathon to raise funds for mental health organizations. "Mental health matters to each and every one of us," William said. "It matters just as much as our physical health."
