The Real Reason Kate & William Aren't Into PDA

If you've seen a Disney movie, you know the animated royals they feature don't always keep the lip-locks or general displays of affection behind closed doors. However, real life royals Duchess Kate and Prince Williams rarely get cuddly when on their many international excursions. Their recent trip to India included photos where the two are barely touching. So why does everyone's favorite royal couple (after Princess Mia and Chris Pine, of course) stay so distant from each other when in the public eye?

