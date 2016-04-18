The Real Reason Kate & William Aren't Into PDA

If you've seen a Disney movie, you know the animated royals they feature don't always keep the lip-locks or general displays of affection behind closed doors. However, real life royals Duchess Kate and Prince Williams rarely get cuddly when on their many international excursions. Their recent trip to India included photos where the two are barely touching. So why does everyone's favourite royal couple (after Princess Mia and Chris Pine, of course) stay so distant from each other when in the public eye?
While Myka Meier, an expert in royal etiquette, told People there's no official "hands off" directive for the two, she explained, "The likely reasoning is more that while traveling on a tour such as the India trip, technically the couple are working representatives of British Monarchy. The couple are likely to show very little PDA, if any, to remain professional during their designated roles abroad."
So the pair isn't being standoffish, they're just being good royals. Who knows, maybe they've even taken to more subtle ways to be romantic while on these trips. After all, everyone knows the best way to secretly let someone know you like them is to slip them a covert note.
