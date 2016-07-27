At the tender age of three, Prince George has already had the honor of becoming a People cover star. But, as you'd imagine, this is not your typical cover story.
Since there are only so many opinions a three-year-old can share with the world, the piece instead relies on insiders' accounts of his life and personality — to the extent that a toddler can have one.
We now know Prince George attends preschool at the prestigious Westacre Montessori in Norfolk three days a week. Montessori schools are known for their philosophy of independence, giving kids freedom over their schedules and activities.
When he's not busy learning how to become a self-sufficient adult, his interests include planes and wheels.
It sounds like this is all working out pretty well for him. "He's a little boy now," one family friend told the magazine. "A proper little chap!"
We're glad to know he's got the whole being-three thing down pat.
