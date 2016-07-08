Prince George Just Made His Cutest Outing Yet

Prince William served in the Royal Air Force, so it's no surprise his son with Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, is interested in aviation. George sported some baby-blue noise-cancelling headphones on the base to protect his ears from the noise. He watched aircraft from the ground and got to climb inside a jet and helicopter.



Flight Lieutenant Jim Hobkirk told People, "He seemed overawed with the noise and being inside a helicopter. It was a lovely family moment." He continued, "We shut the doors so they could have a quiet moment to themselves. The Duke was telling him, 'I used to fly these.'"