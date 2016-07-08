Prince George Just Made His Cutest Outing Yet

Prince George is approaching peak altitudes of adorableness. The little prince, who turns 3 in two weeks, attended the Royal International Air Tattoo military air show with his parents on Friday. According to People, this is the first time George has joined his mom and dad on an official royal engagement in the U.K.
Prince William served in the Royal Air Force, so it's no surprise his son with Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, is interested in aviation. George sported some baby-blue noise-cancelling headphones on the base to protect his ears from the noise. He watched aircraft from the ground and got to climb inside a jet and helicopter.
Flight Lieutenant Jim Hobkirk told People, "He seemed overawed with the noise and being inside a helicopter. It was a lovely family moment." He continued, "We shut the doors so they could have a quiet moment to themselves. The Duke was telling him, 'I used to fly these.'"
Flight Lieutenant Jim Hobkirk told People, "He seemed overawed with the noise and being inside a helicopter. It was a lovely family moment." He continued, "We shut the doors so they could have a quiet moment to themselves. The Duke was telling him, 'I used to fly these.'"
Advertisement
Prince George's spirits were flying high at royal air show https://t.co/v5TOOiBNOE pic.twitter.com/i4eYURiveg— USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) July 8, 2016
Taking a closer look at a @RoyalAirForce Squirrel helicopter, which The Duke trained upon @RAFShawburyCC in 2009 pic.twitter.com/Xn1g9ocpeb— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 8, 2016
Prince George is 100% ready to listen to your problems. pic.twitter.com/qKXHiPPTiu— Stats Britain (@StatsBritain) July 8, 2016
Prince George is at the Royal International Air Tattoo with his parents. He got to sit in a @rafredarrows jet. pic.twitter.com/1bOSbZRMd0— BBC Look North (EYL) (@looknorthBBC) July 8, 2016
Our personal favorite is this side-by-side shot of the mini-royal with his father, Prince William, 30 years ago. Looks like George takes after his daddy!
Plane cute! Like father, like son...Prince William in 1986 and Prince George in 2016 taking a ride on a helicopter. pic.twitter.com/YjTXsRZRHc— TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 8, 2016
Advertisement