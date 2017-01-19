Story from Pop Culture

This Is Why People Are Mad At Amber Rose

Morgan Baila
Photo: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock.
Amber Rose is going full Muva on her Instagram family following an intense back-and-forth with her fans. Last night, during an Instagram Live video, Rose received a phone call from a fan claiming to have been molested. As Rose explains in the caption below, during her livestream (which disappears after it's turned off) she is on a the phone with a woman who says she had been sexually abused. Rose then hangs up on her after saying, "That's too much." Those watching the stream were shocked and enraged by the SlutWalk founder's reaction to such an emotional and heartbreaking statement. But Rose is back to explain exactly what went down with a lengthy message. The 33-year-old writes that when the unidentified woman called in, Rose could hear someone else on the call snickering in the background. To Rose, this meant that the statement was not true and that she was bring trolled. Since Rose does not personally know this woman, there is no way for her to know with complete certainty if the statement was true, but at the time, she felt that the phone call was a waste of time. She added that there were people in the room with her that have actually been molested (including her own mother) so she is sensitive about the topic (as everyone should be). "I've taken so many punches for all of you!!!" she writes. "From social media, media outlets, people on the street to brands that won't even work with me because I stand for women and Slut shaming. It's disappointing that you can devote your life into helping people every single day and one misunderstanding everybody turns their back on you. Stand up and make a change!"

I was on IG live last night with my friends a woman called in and said that she was molested by her uncle when she was 5 years old at the same time laughing with her friend in the background. She obviously wanted A moment on our IG live that's why I said " That's too much" and hung up on her. I'm not gonna deal with people that think its funny or they just want to get a little five minutes of fame on Instagram. It's really fucked up because I give my life to helping women, rape victims, sexual assault victims and women that have suffered from molestation. Furthermore there were people in that room with me last night that were molested, also SO WAS MY MOTHER! So why would I ever laugh at someone that was molested???? All of you so called supporters of mine were never supporters at all, if you were you would've known better. Also I'm so sick of people saying that I make all of this money from slut walk. Guess how much I make??? 0 fucking dollars Slut Walk is FREE and I put my blood sweat and tears into it every year. I've taken so many punches for all of you!!! From social media, media outlets, people on the street to brands that won't even work with me because I stand for women and Slut shaming. It's disappointing that you can devote your life into helping people every single day and one misunderstanding everybody turns their back on you. Stand up and make a change! Ask yourself what are YOU doing for Women's Rights? Or whatever ur cause is. Know ur facts before you try to erase all the good someone has done. I have an extremely compassionate heart and I will continue to take the punches - Muva



The reaction to her strongly worded post has been positive since she took the time to explain herself. Many of the women are supporting their Muva and her clap back. One woman writes: "OMG @amberrose I love you so much since day one keep doing you your such a beautiful strong black women and your beautiful kid love you you still have fans they just some haters who don't like no one but there self and just need some attention in there nothing but the devil that just be trying to keep you down." Another adds: "Honestly you're amazing and such an inspiration." While Rose has often been lauded for being a empowering Bad Bitch, it is important for her to know just how sensitive the topic of sexual violence is for all her listeners, not just her. No one should jump to any conclusions when approaching the topic of sexual violence. If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
