This Is Why People Are Mad At Amber Rose

Amber Rose is going full Muva on her Instagram family following an intense back-and-forth with her fans. Last night, during an Instagram Live video, Rose received a phone call from a fan claiming to have been molested. As Rose explains in the caption below, during her livestream (which disappears after it's turned off) she is on a the phone with a woman who says she had been sexually abused. Rose then hangs up on her after saying, "That's too much." Those watching the stream were shocked and enraged by the SlutWalk founder's reaction to such an emotional and heartbreaking statement. But Rose is back to explain exactly what went down with a lengthy message. The 33-year-old writes that when the unidentified woman called in, Rose could hear someone else on the call snickering in the background. To Rose, this meant that the statement was not true and that she was bring trolled. Since Rose does not personally know this woman, there is no way for her to know with complete certainty if the statement was true, but at the time, she felt that the phone call was a waste of time. She added that there were people in the room with her that have actually been molested (including her own mother) so she is sensitive about the topic (as everyone should be). "I've taken so many punches for all of you!!!" she writes. "From social media, media outlets, people on the street to brands that won't even work with me because I stand for women and Slut shaming. It's disappointing that you can devote your life into helping people every single day and one misunderstanding everybody turns their back on you. Stand up and make a change!"