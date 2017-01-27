Every year in January, the who's who of indie filmmaking descend upon Park City, Utah for the Sundance Film Festival. Snow blankets the mountains of the town, and celebs dot the hills, all there to support their scrappy low-budget movies.
This year's festival, which begins this week, will be just as star-studded. Some celebs we already know will be attending. (Fun fact: Kristen Stewart will be there for Refinery29's Shatterbox Anthology. She will be making her directorial debut with the film Come Swim.) Others will emerge from the woodwork, there to support friends or just to hobnob with other film folk.
Curious who was there? We are, too. Ahead, you'll find the important faces who took a peek at the films coming to Sundance this year. Welcome to the festival circuit, y'all.