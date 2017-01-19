If mermaids were real, we'd suspect they would use makeup brushes that matched their colorful aesthetic. (Same with unicorns — but brands already have that category covered.) Case in point: These holographic, high-beam tools from Royal & Langnickel. Not only do the Moda Prismatic Pro Makeup Brushes fit in with the metallic, holographic trend that's everywhere right now, but they're also way more affordable than you might expect. (Even though feeling like Ariel, in our opinions, is priceless.) The fancy-looking, four-piece collection will be sold together at a cool $24.99 at Walmart stores and its website, which is a huge steal. Though the paddle brush design isn't the first of its kind (we've tried our hand at the luxe and drugstore versions), the purpose remains the same. Each one makes blending easier, since the dense bristles ensure your foundation looks like second skin, and the wide handle stabilizes your control. So, basically these mystical babies are making your life that much easier — and prettier, too.
