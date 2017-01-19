Kylie Jenner Figured Out The Ultimate Rainy Day Outfit

When it rains, we break out our bulkiest rain boots, our widest umbrellas, and our sturdiest, most water-repellent coats. Unsurprisingly, Kylie Jenner doesn't use bad weather as an excuse to skimp on a look. Case in point: Last night, when the New York forecast threatened to rain on her parade (and by that, we mean on her and Tyga's dinner reservation), Jenner decided to combat the elements with an all-plastic-look-everything outfit.