Kylie Jenner Figured Out The Ultimate Rainy Day Outfit

When it rains, we break out our bulkiest rain boots, our widest umbrellas, and our sturdiest, most water-repellent coats. Unsurprisingly, Kylie Jenner doesn't use bad weather as an excuse to skimp on a look. Case in point: Last night, when the New York forecast threatened to rain on her parade (and by that, we mean on her and Tyga's dinner reservation), Jenner decided to combat the elements with an all-plastic-look-everything outfit.
Now, the 19-year-old didn't exactly fashion a waterproof outfit out of ponchos. Instead, she chose an Isabel Marant skirt made with a coated cotton blend, so that it gives off that shiny, patent (and, assumedly, liquid-repellent) look, plus a very '80s vibe. She paired ith with a Kookaï bodysuit, and topped it off with the matching red trench coat. And, in lieu of wellies, Jenner brought out her PVC Yeezy boots for some transparent protection. (Or, at least, the appearance of protection from the elements.) We have to give Jenner props for committing to a theme. However, if we were her, we would've probably just ordered in instead of dining out, if only as an excuse to stay in our Vetements-ified Juicy tracksuit.
