Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Isabel Marant
Celebrity Style
Kylie's Ultimate Rainy Day Outfit
by
Ana Colon
More from Isabel Marant
Designers
Isabel Marant Doesn't Think What She Does Is Actually Fashion
Emily Gyben
Feb 21, 2015
Shopping
Rihanna Has A New Go-To Color
Casey Lewis
Nov 4, 2014
Trends
A Lifelong Fan Of Ugly-Pretty's Ode To Fashion Birkenstocks
Kelly Kasouf
Mar 27, 2014
Fashion Week
Isabel Marant Makes "Parisian Cowgirls" A Thing
Sometimes opposites just work together perfectly. Like Monica and Chandler. Or, chocolate and popcorn. And, it's not that we're comparing Isabel Marant's
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Shopping
Isabel Marant Is Over Her Own Sneakers — Are You?
No other recent trend has struck a chord in the fashion world quite like Isabel Marant's sneaker wedge — after all, the designer's cult classic has
by
Bobby Schuessler
Politics
Isabel Marant Thinks Casting 15-Year-Old Models Is Ridiculous, Too
Isabel Marant is as good at delivering a great soundbite as she is at designing impossibly chic knits (which, obviously, she's very good at). And, since
by
Erin Donnelly
Entertainment News
Milla Jovovich On Those Meryl Streep Movie Rumors
We've done a lot of crazy things to bring you stories. But, braving last night's Isabel Marant for H&M preview sale may be the most daring act yet.
by
Seija Rankin
Shopping
Shop Isabel Marant X H&M
Without
The 4 A.M. Wake-Up Call
We want to shop the Isabel Marant x H&M collection first. We want to wrap ourselves up in that fuzzy, black-and-white jacket we've been dreaming of.
by
Gina Marinelli
Politics
Isabel Marant For H&M Is Up For Grabs On Ebay
You’re probably already drumming up a shopping strategy for Thursday, November 14 — the day Isabel Marant for H&M officially hits the racks, the day
by
Angela Tafoya
Designer Collaborations
Isabel Marant x H&M: What Are You Buying?
UPDATE: Isabel Marant described her upcoming H&M collaboration as all the clothes she usually packs in her bags on trips. "If I lost my luggage, I'd be
by
Connie Wang
Politics
Look Closely At The Kardashian's Kollection For Lipsy And You'll ...
Every celebrity collection is very obviously inspired by established designers, and Kim Kardashian isn't shy about it. The lady herself says that her
by
Libby Banks
Ad Campaigns
The First Photo From The Isabel Marant x H&M Campaign Is Here!
We may not always be proud of our insatiable urge to take a peek at Instagram every half hour or so, but today's a different story. Like us, if you've
by
Gina Marinelli
Designers
Leaked! Isabel Marant For H&M Pics
It looks like Christmas came really early this year. We've been looking forward to the Isabel Marant for H&M line for some time now, but the launch was so
by
Seija Rankin
Politics
Four Pieces Revealed From Isabel Marant's H&M Collab
So far, the only glimpses of the Isabel Marant for H&M collection have been snapshots of Marant herself wearing the wares. However, in the October issue
by
Connie Wang
Designers
An Ode To Isabel Marant
If you believe the recent spate of "Frenchwomen Know Best" books, here's a short list of things French women don't do: get fat, age ungracefully, raise
by
Leeann Duggan
H&M
Drop Everything And Get Your First Look At Isabel Marant For H&M
So, we've all been waiting on tenterhooks since we first heard word of the Isabel Marant for H&M collection — but we never thought we'd get a sneak
by
Lexi Nisita
Shopping
Is Anyone Stoked About The New Isabel Marant Hidden-Wedge Shoe?
Where Isabel Marant goes, we will follow…except perhaps when it comes to the very latest iteration of the concealed wedge boot. First came the Bekett
by
Connie Wang
Designers
Nope, You're Not Dreaming: Isabel Marant For H&M Is HAPPENING
If we were to have asked you all yesterday what designer would have been your dream collaboration, chances are, Isabel Marant would have been the winner
by
Connie Wang
Hair
Bumble And Bumble's Stylish Illustrator Talks Art, Hair, And Why ...
As if we needed another reason to love Bumble and bumble— besides their adeptness at crafting super-cool 'dos, their simultaneously hip and cozy
by
Megan McIntyre
Designers
Isabel Marant Is Her Own Muse, And Hates That Everyone Copied Her...
In what may be the most refreshing news of the week (and yes, for the record, it's Monday), Isabel Marant let the world know that she designs for nobody
by
Gina Marinelli
Shopping
Isabel Marant's New Wedge Looks A Whole Lot Like You-Know-What
They're thick, they're clunky, and they're not UGGs. In fact, they're from one of the most game-changing brands we've got around today, whose direction
by
Connie Wang
Designers
Watch: Isabel Marant Plays Executive Producer On This Sexy, Short...
Dark, well-scored, and sexy, Vis À Vis (a short film by artist Marko Velk and director Skye Nicolas) has all the appeal of a Bond movie... minus the guns
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Los Angeles
Isabel Marant Makes Melrose Her New Home (Perhaps Literally!)
C'est vrai! Isabel Marant has finally opened a West Coast outpost, and we've already inquired about having our paychecks directly deposited to her new
by
Sarah St. Lifer
Designers
Find Out How Isabel Marant Used To DIY Sneaker Wedges As A Teen
Isabel Marant started something of a revolution when she made a sneaker wedge that was puffy and bombastic in a way that usual street sneakers are —
by
Connie Wang
San Francisco
Score Isabel Marant For A Whopping 60% Off! Find Out Where
We could easily supply you with a laundry list of reasons why we love Hayes Valley outpost Nida, but time is of the essence — so we’ll cut straight
by
Jaime Bolker
New York
Isabel Marant, A.P.C., And Rachel Comey At Sample Sale Prices? Ye...
What's better than an ordinary sample sale? A multi-brand sample sale featuring some of our favorite brands ever, brought to us by Stuart & Wright, of
by
Emily Singer
Shopping
Isabel Marant Creates Timeless Timepiece (That's Also Limited-Edi...
As far as watches are concerned, we love a classic timepiece that can will stay with us for a long while. Something passed down from a beloved family
by
Gina Marinelli
Politics
Isabel Marant's First-Ever Video Only Shows 2 Clothing Items (NSFW)
Whether you woke up a couple hours ago or are still in bed with your laptop propped up underneath your nose, we bet that your morning routine didn't quite
by
Connie Wang
Los Angeles
Work On Those Sick-Day Excuses, You Can't Miss Tomorrow's Isabel ...
Get out of town! Well, not actually. Because then you’d be missing out on this absolutely can't-miss sale going down at DTLA’s Cooper Building.
by
Lilian Min
Stores
Isabel Marant
One of the newer retail outposts on our list, this Parisian export brings the best of the Left Bank to the downtown crowd. Think smart, feminine staples
by
Us
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted