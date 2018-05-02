Hulu Is Following Netflix’s Lead & You Will Be Thrilled

Update: May 2, 2018: The opportunity to download episodes of The Handmaid's Tale and other premium Hulu content is finally on the streaming company's agenda.
Today, during a presentation at Madison Square Garden, Hulu announced plans to offer downloadable shows and movies during the 2018-2019 season. However, there will be one disadvantage to Hulu's offline streaming mode: You'll have to put up with ads. This isn't an issue on Netflix, which has offered downloads — a major bonus for anyone traveling with spotty WiFi — since November 2016.
Stay tuned for more information about the official launch of offline viewing on Hulu.
This article was originally published on January 18, 2018.
At the end of November, Netflix gave loyal fans what they had long been asking for: the chance to download movies and shows to watch while offline. For a major streaming service, this was a first. But now, it looks like Hulu is following in Netflix's well-paved digital footsteps.
In an interview with Adweek, Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins revealed that the company will be introducing a download mode in coming months, once the tech that's needed to do so is complete. It's unclear whether or not this option will be available on laptops and mobile devices, or only the latter. Offline streaming for Netflix is currently only available on smartphones and tablets, but it would be nice to see it expand to larger screens for a better viewing experience on planes.
We also don't know yet whether the download options will be limited to certain shows or movies. When Netflix revealed its offline mode, most Netflix originals were available for download, but not the full library.
Hulu's most anticipated release this year is The Handmaid's Tale, a series based on the novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood. If we're lucky, the streaming service will debut its download mode to coincide with the show's premiere on April 26. But beware: With downloads available on both Hulu and Netflix, your binge-watching will likely reach an all-time high.
