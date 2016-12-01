My holiday wish list has just been rendered completely obsolete. This year, I don't need anything, because Netflix has delivered a gift that has only ever existed in my dreams: the ability to stream offline.
Airplane mode. Road trip mode. Stuck-in-the-subway-for-20-minutes mode. Your favorite stories are now available for download any time. pic.twitter.com/g7QZA3TyE8— Netflix US (@netflix) November 30, 2016
Are you on the subway? On a plane? In a corner of the office with very poor Wi-Fi? It doesn't matter. Now, there is nothing that can come between you and your binge-watching sessions. Life is about to get insanely unproductive, and I love it. Here's how offline mode works.
For now, you can only download movies and series on your smartphone or tablet, which makes sense, since those are the devices you're more likely to have on you when you're in a place without an internet connection. According to a blog post announcing the new offline mode, beginning today, you can go to a show's description page and select to download it there. Just update the Netflix app on your smartphone first.
Not all shows and movies are available right away (although many Netflix originals including The Crown and Narcos are), but Netflix says that it will continue to add more over time.
Oh Netflix, all I want for Christmas is you. Thanks for delivering the best present this Stars Hollow-loving, Stranger Things addict could have asked for.
Oh Netflix, all I want for Christmas is you. Thanks for delivering the best present this Stars Hollow-loving, Stranger Things addict could have asked for.
Advertisement