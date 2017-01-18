This Liquid Eyeliner Is In A League Of Its Own — & You Can Get It For Free

IMO, there's really only one MVP of the makeup world: liquid eyeliner. If it's a dramatic eye look you're after — or you just want to channel your inner Dita Von Teese — the tool is essential. And, of all the formulas to hit my desk (and then get swiped along my eyelids), I've yet to find a better one than the DHC Liquid Eyeliner EX. And I don't throw those kind of statements around lightly. For starters, the pigment is insane, not to mention long-lasting. Even better, the flexible brush-tip applicator has made my morning cat-eye 10 times easier, since the pliable material makes it swipe on like a dream. And starting now through April, you can scoop it up for free — as in zilch, nada, no impact whatsoever on your wallet. The only catch: You'll have to purchase the brand's cleansing oil first. (Which, by the way, has also earned high marks from the beauty team here.) Because I'm sure you're all well aware of the benefits of cleansing oil by now (namely, that it dissolves even the most waterproof makeup without stripping or irritating your skin), I can't emphasize how good a deal this is. For a mere $28 — the price of most best-selling cleansers at Sephora — you get a gentle wash and an opportunity to try out one of the best damn eyeliners around. But be warned: Once it runs out, you'll have to factor another $20 every few months into your beauty budget, because there's no way you're going to want to live without this.
Advertisement