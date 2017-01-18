A Tarot Reading For The Trump Presidency

In just a few short days, we’re getting a new president. And he is one who is unlike any other we’ve ever had.
He’ll be coming into office at a time when the country seems to be more divided than ever. What might we expect after the inauguration has passed? How might we find unity? (And as some are wondering: Is it even possible?)
But, before we get ahead of ourselves, let's consult the cards. Read ahead to learn what's in store for the inauguration, Trump's first 100 days in office, and his presidency overall. You may be surprised to learn what lies ahead.