Here’s How Peta Murgatroyd Paid Tribute To Birthday Boy Maks Chmerkovskiy

"To my best friend...my partner, for the remainder of the most incredible years to come," Murgatroyd wrote. "You are forever the light that makes my soul ignite, you're the textbook definition of my true soulmate. I never believed in one until I met you. My love for you is never-ending. "And to the best father in the world, Happy Birthday, Shai is so fortunate to have you as his guardian and protector for life," she continued. I see you with him and cry with the amount of love that is in your eyes. Our love for you is for eternity, forever the three of us are together." Well, that's pretty sweet. Who needs a birthday wish?