Dear brother. sometimes I wonder like Stevie. Brother full of love like Philly. I know this might sound silly but, I know you gon feel me cause, you never disappear and When I call you're always near me. You are the roof, that kept me dry and when I asked to fly You took me underneath your wing And flew against the wind so high, I Never heard you say "That's mine" Cause you shared your love your time With me. Like all the time we'd be... Together. and even when apart you always had me in your heart I know, cause you there from the start till I'm under. Never wonder or doubt me. I know it's in me that..women always near me but you my blood Running in me flowing thru my veins like, rivers when it rains.. you did for me what Jordan did for Hanes... All jokes aside you always kept me by your side. forever grateful... I'll be like "check one two" And always be beside you. I love you. More than any verbal choreography can express. My gratitude to you is endless, and my ambition to return the favor will never subside. It's nice to say I made it, but it's a lot better to say that WE DID!! What's mine is yours. and always will be. #happybirthdaymaks
