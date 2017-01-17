Story from Pop Culture

Look At These Amazing Throwbacks Of Val & Maks Chmerkovskiy

Carolyn L. Todd
Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock.
What are brothers for if not posting embarrassing old photos of each other for all the world to see? That's how Valentin Chmerkovskiy wished his older brother Maksim a happy 37th birthday on Tuesday. Val actually went above and beyond the call of brotherly duty, digging up twelve amazing throwback pictures as well as penning a sweet tribute. Val started off with an adorable picture from the Dancing With The Stars pros' childhood in Ukraine, in which they're sporting matching Christmas sweaters. “To my brother happy birthday. We came a long way love you," he wrote. The 30-year-old worked his way forward in time from there, through their awkward teenage years, emigration to America and into adulthood. He captioned one pic, featuring matching mullet cuts, "to the days when we thought rockin a mullet would help us assimilate in 'merica." In another, he thanked Maks for sticking with him "thru my pinky ring and acne phase." One of the most recent shots is of the brothers in Disney World. "20 years too late but shiii we did it," the caption reads. Val's last post, though, is where things get emotional. It could be a poem, or it could be rap lyrics. Either way, it's long, gushy, and full of brotherly love. "My personal favorite verse: "women always near me but you my blood Running in me/flowing thru my veins like,rivers when it rains.. you did for me what Jordan did for Hanes." Now that's a true bromance.
to my brother happy birthday. We came a long way ??? love you @maksimc #happybirthdaymaks

A photo posted by Valentin (@iamvalc) on

started.. #happybirthdaymaks

A photo posted by Valentin (@iamvalc) on

our OTB phase. Welcome to America #happybirthdayMaks

A photo posted by Valentin (@iamvalc) on

stuck with me thru my pinky ring and acne phase #happybirthdaymaks

A photo posted by Valentin (@iamvalc) on

to the days when we thought rockin a mullet would help us assimilate in 'merica #happybirthdaymaks

A photo posted by Valentin (@iamvalc) on

finally went to Disneyworld ... 20 years too late but shiii we did it. ?? #happybirthdaymaks

A photo posted by Valentin (@iamvalc) on

Dear brother. sometimes I wonder like Stevie. Brother full of love like Philly. I know this might sound silly but, I know you gon feel me cause, you never disappear and When I call you're always near me. You are the roof, that kept me dry and when I asked to fly You took me underneath your wing And flew against the wind so high, I Never heard you say "That's mine" Cause you shared your love your time With me. Like all the time we'd be... Together. and even when apart you always had me in your heart I know, cause you there from the start till I'm under. Never wonder or doubt me. I know it's in me that..women always near me but you my blood Running in me flowing thru my veins like, rivers when it rains.. you did for me what Jordan did for Hanes... All jokes aside you always kept me by your side. forever grateful... I'll be like "check one two" And always be beside you. I love you. More than any verbal choreography can express. My gratitude to you is endless, and my ambition to return the favor will never subside. It's nice to say I made it, but it's a lot better to say that WE DID!! What's mine is yours. and always will be. #happybirthdaymaks

A photo posted by Valentin (@iamvalc) on

