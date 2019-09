What are brothers for if not posting embarrassing old photos of each other for all the world to see? That's how Valentin Chmerkovskiy wished his older brother Maksim a happy 37th birthday on Tuesday. Val actually went above and beyond the call of brotherly duty, digging up twelve amazing throwback pictures as well as penning a sweet tribute. Val started off with an adorable picture from the Dancing With The Stars pros' childhood in Ukraine, in which they're sporting matching Christmas sweaters. “To my brother happy birthday. We came a long way love you," he wrote. The 30-year-old worked his way forward in time from there, through their awkward teenage years, emigration to America and into adulthood. He captioned one pic, featuring matching mullet cuts, "to the days when we thought rockin a mullet would help us assimilate in 'merica." In another, he thanked Maks for sticking with him "thru my pinky ring and acne phase." One of the most recent shots is of the brothers in Disney World. "20 years too late but shiii we did it," the caption reads. Val's last post, though, is where things get emotional. It could be a poem, or it could be rap lyrics. Either way, it's long, gushy, and full of brotherly love. "My personal favorite verse: "women always near me but you my blood Running in me/flowing thru my veins like,rivers when it rains.. you did for me what Jordan did for Hanes." Now that's a true bromance.