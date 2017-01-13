Maksim Chmerkovskiy Is The Happiest Dad Alive In New Photo

It's been one week plus one day of my fatherhood and I'm the happiest person that's ever lived. I'm also feeling very protective and now understand what every parent in history have been going through for as long as humans have been giving birth. I don't let too many people come see my son and I don't want to put any of him on social media just yet. @petamurgatroyd and I just want to enjoy our little family, together with our loved ones, and take in all the precious moments which we'll never get back. So be sensitive please. Or not. Either way, hope everyone's year is off to an incredible start. Ours sure started with a bang ? P.S. Farts, poops and throw-ups are the best!

