Maksim Chmerkovskiy Is The Happiest Dad Alive In New Photo

On January 4, Dancing With the Stars alums Maksim Chmerkovskiy and wife Peta Murgatroyd quietly welcomed a baby boy into the world. Papa Chmerkovskiy, 36, announced the arrival of his new son, Shai Aleksander, on Twitter. However, don't expect the new family to share close-ups of baby Shai any time soon. Today, Chmerkovskiy posted a precious photo of himself and the new baby and an excited message about his new dad status. "It's been one week plus one day of my fatherhood and I'm the happiest person that's ever lived," he said. In the hazy photo, you see what looks like Chmerkovskiy's back to the camera while cradling Shai. "I'm also feeling very protective and now understand what every parent in history have been going through for as long as humans have been giving birth," he continued before making another surprising but important announcement. "I don't let too many people come see my son and I don't want to put any of him on social media just yet." Read the rest of the sweet message below. Looks like dad is taking a page from another notoriously private papa, Chance The Rapper.
