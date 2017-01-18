Trans & Non-Binary Models Star In This Fashion Campaign

With icons like Hari Nef, Benjamin Melzer, and Loiza Lamers, the fashion industry is one area where the trans community has gained the most visibility over the past few years. To further highlight the amazing work of gender-nonconforming models, the brand SmartGlamour is featuring trans and non-binary people in a new campaign this year. In particular, the site includes five models named Andre, LaLa, Jess, Nikki, and Azure, The Huffington Post reports. The campaign, called #FashionForAll, encourages inclusion in the fashion industry. Toward this same end, the retailer includes a wide range of sizes and employs a diverse group of models. "SmartGlamour has had many trans feminine, gender fluid, and non binary femme models over the past 3 years — but we’ve never felt the need to highlight their identity to anyone. We never want our models to feel as if they are being exploited for their differences," a blog post by founder Mallorie Dunn on SmartGlamour's site reads. "However — especially in this current political climate — we feel it is our responsibility to highlight those who are marginalized. Additionally — as it is with shapes + sizes — the best way to show a customer that your products are for them, is to show them someone they can relate to, that they resemble, wearing your products." The stunning and empowering photos are now all over SmartGlamour's website.
