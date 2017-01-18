What Lady Gaga Definitely Won’t Do During Her Super Bowl Show

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance has been the subject of much secrecy and speculation. She even built a tent in her backyard to protect her dancers from being spied on by helicopter. Of course, we already think we know she'll be entering Houston's NRG Stadium on a horse. Now, Billboard has a report on what she won't be doing during the Super Bowl. Specifically, she won't be bringing guests onstage. That's a break from an unofficial tradition that peaked last year when Coldplay brought out Beyoncé and Bruno Mars for their halftime performance. An earlier piece in Entertainment Tonight reported that Gaga had been barred from talking politics during her performance. That would be a break from her values, given her longtime support for Hillary Clinton and her LGBTQ activism. We'd be suprised if she didn't say anything about the controversial and transphobic new bathroom law making its way through the Texas legislature. Still, the NFL denies that any such agreement is in place. We'll see.
