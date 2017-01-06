Lady Gaga Is Totally Gonna Enter The Super Bowl On A Horse

Lady Gaga is totally going to enter the Super Bowl Halftime Show on a horse. We know that because we are super good at predicting things re: Lady Gaga and the Super Bowl Halftime Show. We also know that because the Joanne singer Instgrammed a pair of pictures of herself riding horses and captioned them "Joanne Halftime warm up." Here's the picture.
And here's some video.
So, horses. The show will be extremely on-brand for the game should the Dallas Cowboys make it. Currently, they're riding a stellar offensive line to a fearsome rushing attack and stunningly great play from rookie QB Dak Prescott. But analysts worry that their below average defense could torpedo them come playoff time. After all, if the Giants are able to stymie star running back Ezekiel Elliot like they did in two regular season victories over the Cowboys, their offense suddenly becomes much more human. Whoa, what just happened? I blacked out. Anyways, horses.
