Lady Gaga Built A Tent In Her Yard To Practice For The Super Bowl With Her Dancers

Lady Gaga and her dancers are hard at work practicing for the Super Bowl in a very private rehearsal space: A tent outside her home. Well, it's not totally private, since the singer shared a video of the group dancing outside the white tent on Instagram. "Super Bowl Rehearsal is so fun," she wrote. "We built a tent in my backyard with a dance floor to practice! We love you monsters, can't wait to perform for you!"
Another post hints at what her Halftime Show performance will look like. Gaga captioned a photo of herself on a white horse, "#Joanne Halftime warm up Giddy-up." The hashtag suggests she'll be performing songs from her latest album Joanne. The "giddy up" is less straightforward — could she actually be bringing horses onstage? That sounds logistically improbable, but it would explain why they're rehearsing out in a yard.

