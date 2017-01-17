Lady Gaga and her dancers are hard at work practicing for the Super Bowl in a very private rehearsal space: A tent outside her home. Well, it's not totally private, since the singer shared a video of the group dancing outside the white tent on Instagram. "Super Bowl Rehearsal is so fun," she wrote. "We built a tent in my backyard with a dance floor to practice! We love you monsters, can't wait to perform for you!"
She also got pumped up for the game by putting on an NFL shirt.
Another post hints at what her Halftime Show performance will look like. Gaga captioned a photo of herself on a white horse, "#Joanne Halftime warm up Giddy-up." The hashtag suggests she'll be performing songs from her latest album Joanne. The "giddy up" is less straightforward — could she actually be bringing horses onstage? That sounds logistically improbable, but it would explain why they're rehearsing out in a yard.
