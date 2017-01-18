Is anything better than going to a concert? Every year, dozens of amazing artists go on tour. 2017 is no different. It's still early, but a ton of our favorites have already announced major tours this year.
We're talking fresh merch, candid on-stage moments, and maybe a surprise guest or two. We're getting amped just think about it all.
While you're waiting for your favorites to roll into town, why not spruce up on the best lyrics of the year? Or the coolest new tracks?
Let's see what we have to look forward to...