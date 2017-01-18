Story from Music

The Concerts We’re Most Excited About For 2017

Morgan Baila
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock.
Is anything better than going to a concert? Every year, dozens of amazing artists go on tour. 2017 is no different. It's still early, but a ton of our favorites have already announced major tours this year.
We're talking fresh merch, candid on-stage moments, and maybe a surprise guest or two. We're getting amped just think about it all.
While you're waiting for your favorites to roll into town, why not spruce up on the best lyrics of the year? Or the coolest new tracks?
Let's see what we have to look forward to...
Read These Stories Next:
35 Songs To Inspire You For The Women's March This Weekend
The Best Part Of Snapchat? These Celebrities
Celebs You Should Be Following On Instagram

More from Music

R29 Original Series