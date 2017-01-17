Maisie Williams may star on Game of Thrones, but the actress is just a fellow fan of the show at heart. Williams is currently filming season seven of the HBO show, set to air this summer — and according to her, it will not disappoint. "People should be very, very excited," she told BBC Radio host Nick Grimshaw on The Radio 1 Breakfast Show, per E! News. "It's just a great finale, it makes me excited for the series after." Williams, who plays pint-sized firebrand Arya Stark, has actually had the scoop on the upcoming season since reading the whole script in August. ("Shit gets REAL," she tweeted. "I'd start preparing yourselves now.") But beyond that, the 19-year-old is just as in the dark as the rest of us when it comes to what's in store for the show's eighth and final season. "I make educated guesses and we try and get answers and bits of information from the writers, but they keep it close to their chest," Williams told Grimshaw. "We go out for drinks and stuff and we end up talking about the show." Williams has just one pressing question on her mind when it comes to her character's fate: "Am I going to die? Just give me a little bit of warning," she half-joked. Now there's one spoiler we're definitely not prepared to handle.
