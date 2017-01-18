Here’s Your Winter Update To Model-Off-Duty Athleisure

Nowadays, Kendall Jenner and the Hadid sisters are some of the most frequently-photographed working models in the biz — so, naturally, their off-duty outfits are some of the most visible (and trend-setting). We can pretty much expect a particular #OOTD to start cropping everywhere as soon as it's spotted on one of them. Well, take note, fashion friends: This trio has landed on the winter '17 version of "model off-duty," and we're happy to report it's probably the coziest version yet.