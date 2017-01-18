Here’s Your Winter Update To Model-Off-Duty Athleisure

Back in the day, "model off-duty" style meant black moto jacket, skinny jeans, plus leather boots, preferably of the Alexander Wang variety. As with most trends, this formula has shifted and evolved over the seasons. Some catwalk regulars have swapped ankle-grazing footwear for over-the-knee boots. Many, many more decided to forego denim all together, instead embracing the athleisure trend full-stop via leggings and sports bras-as-tops.
Nowadays, Kendall Jenner and the Hadid sisters are some of the most frequently-photographed working models in the business — so, naturally, their off-duty outfits are some of the most visible (and trend-setting). We can pretty much expect a particular #OOTD to start cropping everywhere as soon as it's spotted on one of them. Well, take note, fashion friends: This trio has landed on this winter's version of "model off-duty," and we're happy to report it's probably the cosiest version yet.
Over the weekend, Jenner and both Hadids were spotted out in New York wearing different variations of what's essentially the same outfit: a shiny puffer jacket, high-waisted bottoms, and a crop top. It may not be Fashion Week, but we think we just may have a new model-off-duty outfit on our hands. See how they interpreted the formula, ahead.