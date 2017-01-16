Chrissy Teigen Just Taught Us A New Word

Supermodel, foodie, and mom extraordinaire Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to bringing her personal life to her 3 million Twitter followers and counting -- and that includes learning new vocabulary words. On Sunday evening, Chrissy tweeted out a puzzling conversation she had with hubby John Legend. Apropos of nothing, or perhaps because of those KFC onesies they were both still wearing a day later, she wanted to know what the world headass meant. When he didn't know, she naturally turned to Twitter. Chrissy asked her followers for some guidance. To help her out, one of them posted a definition of the word according to Urban Dictionary, the definitive guide to slang since you were in middle school.
Just said "John, what is headass?" and I have never felt so lame— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 16, 2017
He said "what?", made me repeat the question, then said he didn't know so we're both lame https://t.co/AcoCdaeh9g— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 16, 2017
Gasp. It's me. I am headass. https://t.co/mcaQ09QICw— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 16, 2017
Did she use the term correctly? About a hundred fans replied with their two cents. Some think the Urban Dictionary definition is wrong, and say “headass” is more of an adjective than a noun. Now that, thanks to Teigen, it’s on the public radar, will “headass,” like “lit” and “woke,” move from being generally used in African-American communities to widespread overuse by everyone? Time will tell. But at least we have one contender so far for 2017’s word of the year.
