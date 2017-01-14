You’ve Never Seen Ariana Grande Like This Before

Ariana Grande's signature ponytail is so famous people have conspiracy theories about it, which is why seeing her without it is so shocking. It's amazing how a simple hairstyle change — in Grande's case, just taking her ponytail out — can make you look like a completely different person.
Grande shared two Instagram posts last night showing her hair styled down and very long. Her locks are shiny perfection. This sophisticated look is excellent on Grande.
Her stylist, Chris Appleton, also shared the look on his Instagram page. Appleton seems to be having a moment with "Cher hair," as he recently styled on of his other famous clients, Kim Kardashian, with a similar sleek and sexy look.
With the Grammys right around the corner, could the singer with the naturally curly mop be testing a new red carpet look? If she's looking for votes, she's got ours.
Advertisement