It doesn't stop there. Octavia Spencer, a Golden Globe nominee for her role in the film, announced yesterday that she had purchased all the tickets to a screening of Hidden Figures at Los Angeles' Rave Cinemas Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza and that the seats were all up for grabs. "Tomorrow I've bought the 8pm showing of #hiddenfigures the rave Baldwin hills," she wrote on Instagram. "If you know a family in need that would like to see our movie but can't afford it have them come. It's first come first served. My mom would not have been able to afford to take me and my siblings. So, I'm honoring her and all single parents this #mlkweekend Pass the word."