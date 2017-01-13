Khloé Kardashian Says Paris Arrests Are Bringing “Closure” For Kim

This week we saw a major breakthrough in a crime that shocked us all: the armed robbery of Kim Kardashian during Paris Fashion Week in October. As of Friday, Parisian authorities have charged 10 different suspects in the case. While the victim herself hasn't reacted to the development, her sister Khloé opened up about the impact of the news. "For me, I think it’s so rewarding," Khloé told People on Friday. "I don’t care — from the poorest of the poor to the richest of the rich, nobody deserves anything to be taken from them. I think that’s a disgusting act. And I think whenever you get that closure, that has to be a sign of relief for you." For those wondering whether we'll see how the family fared in the weeks following the shocking incident on their reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the answer is yes. "Well, we are damned if we do and damned if we don’t," Khloé reasoned. "We are so vulnerable and [have opened] up our lives so much in the past that interestingly enough, if we don’t show things fans get really angry — they feel as if that was taken away from them." The 32-year-old also believes that for Kim, sharing her traumatic experience on KUWTK may have been healing in a way. "I think for Kim, it was maybe therapeutic for her," Khloé explained. "It’s also something that disgustingly happens to a lot of other people and we always come from a place of honesty." The Revenge Body host added that she's happy to see her older sister out and about again after hunkering down for so long. Kim is currently in Dubai on work, appearing at her makeup artist's lux masterclass. “We’re working type of girls, so it makes us happy to be out and about working," Khloe said. "But I also think it was great for her to have all that family time." It's all about balance, as they say.
Advertisement