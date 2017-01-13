This Makeup Tutorial Is Perfect For Valentine’s Day — & Every Day

We’ve watched more contouring tutorials than we can count (and we’re willing to bet that you have, too). Whether they’re the work of a seasoned pro, like Kim Kardashian’s right-hand man Mario Dedivanovic, or an upstart beauty vlogger, every video shares one common thread: the moment before blending looks downright terrifying. Brown stripes here, white stripes there, one thick line down the bridge of the nose — if you’re looking for a cute way to contour, that ain’t it. On the other hand, the heart-shaped contouring how-to shown here is so damn adorable, we don’t care how ridiculous it looks. Even better, the technique works just as well as regular contouring. Cosmopolitan asked blogger Arshia Moorjani to show off her secret to this Valentine’s Day-ready hack, and it’s totally worthy of a watch. If it seems gimmicky at first, just keep watching — you’ll be impressed with how easily the baby hearts help you cover more surface area in less time. Plus, you get to skip the scary part where you’re covered in differently colored stripes, staring in the mirror wondering what you’re doing with your life. (Contouring, that’s what.) Cute, efficient, and a lot more fun than most makeup tutorials — what's not to love?
