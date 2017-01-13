Sephora’s New Lip Balms Will Transport You Straight To The ’90s

So, when we saw the new Sephora Sweet Balms — it brought it way back. And we couldn't contain that nostalgic feeling we had for these slightly unnecessary, albeit totally fun, products. The Sephora Collection Sweet Balms are tinted, and come in three stunning shades: violet, pink, and coral — and it has the exact same tube as the Bonne Belle's of our pasts. (For reference, check out the brand's hilarious ad below.) Only now, we can see the practicality in the design, since getting rid of a cap protects the product inside. (If you've ever had to deal with melted lip balm that smeared the insides of your purse, then you know what we mean.)