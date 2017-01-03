This Makeup Stick Is Like A Push Pop — For Your Pores

In the dead of winter, the one thing we could all use is a glimpse of summer. Maybe you find yours by jet-setting to a tropical island for a few days. (And, for that, we low-key hate you right now.) For those of us confined to our freezing-cold climates, we're forced to look for it in more unlikely places. Like in our beauty closet, for example. That's where we found the Milk Makeup Blur Stick. In terms of packaging alone, it reminds us of a Push Pop — with an orange-candy scent to boot. When we used it, though, we couldn't believe how easily the stick camouflaged everything we're less than excited about this time of year — like dryness, fine lines, uneven texture, and enlarged pores. Even better, the formula is silicone- and oil-free, so you can barely see or feel it on your face. But be forewarned: Though it looks like a beige hue in the tube, this won't take the place of your foundation. In fact, it didn't cover up our dark spots or acne a lick (damn), but it did sop up shine and smooth things out, making concealer application even better. We used it as a primer before our BB cream, and it didn't budge all day. (And the sheer formula looks great on all skin tones; we checked.) Want in? Normally, you'd have to wait until January 9 to get your hands on the stuff, but Milk is giving Refinery29 readers (like you!) an exclusive opportunity to snag it today for $36 at 12 pm EST on its website. If you can remember how fast you booked it to the ice cream truck growing up, you might want to utilize the same hustle — the flash sale ends in 12 hours.
Advertisement