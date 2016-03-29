We all have pop cultural memories that serve as markers of our adolescence: seeing The Little Mermaid, collecting Lisa Frank stickers, enjoying a Capri Sun on a hot summer day. But none are quite as special as the ones we kept in our bathroom.
You know what we're talking about: the treasured Hard Candy nail polish, on-trend glitter butterfly hair clips, Bath & Body Works' Cucumber Melon body wash. Is your heart fluttering with nostalgia yet? In fact, certain products were so popular, they've become cultural signifiers for all of us millennials.
So, why not take a trip down beauty memory lane? (And we have to ask: How many of these nostalgic products are still in your childhood bathroom right now? We're not here to judge.) Click through our slideshow for 29 products that will take you right back to middle school.
