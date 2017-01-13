What is it about Miley and Liam? They put iconic NYE kissing photos to shame. They bring joy to the sick. And just when you think they can't get any more adorable, they lay it on thick. Today, Miley posted a sweet message to her beloved Liam on Instagram. "Happiest birthday EVER to my favorite being EVER EVER EVER! You have been my best friend since the day we met..... I am beyond lucky to share sooooo animals with you!!! I love you @liamhemsworth" The caption appeared under a quirky photo of the two with Miley being Miley — tongue out and all. Hearts are melting. Commenters are swooning. "Beautiful couple," one user noted. "Aww so precious," said another. And then there were the many commenters for whom only 10-15 cry-face and heart emoji will do. When will these two just tie the knot already?
