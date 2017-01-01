Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth welcomed in 2017 with a big kiss. Cyrus shared a photo of the duo in front of a marquee sign that read Happy New Year and it’s already the best pic of the year.
Hemsworth wasn’t the only person Cyrus was kissing on New Year’s Eve, however. She also shared cute pics of herself giving mom, Trish Cyrus, a peck on the cheek, and a makeup session with a gold mannequin.
The party’s gold theme is visible in the lights and decorations, but it also extended to somewhere unexpected. Cyrus shared a shot of Hemsworth’s disco-friendly gold pants as well. "Sorry. My dude is HOT," she wrote in the caption. Hot and not afraid of making a bold fashion statement, when the situation calls for one.
Clearly, this pair are already the frontrunners for the best couple in 2017.
