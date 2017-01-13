This Post-Election Shirt For White Women Is Riling People Up

Two nasty women have teamed up to give us all something to show that we're #StillWithHer. Michelle Hirschberg and Karen Land Short wanted a way to tell the world that they are definitely not part of the 53% of white women who voted for Donald Trump. The two ad creatives found that they were fighting the urge to tell people that they were not, in fact, white women who voted for Trump, and decided to work together to create something that gives women another way to show their distaste for the new administration. Inspired by a certain Nasty Woman T-shirt that raised $100,000 for Planned Parenthood, the duo created the Not This White Woman collection. "We’re used to sharing our social/political beliefs on social media but as the election showed us, we’re all preaching to ourselves," Hirschberg told Fast Company. "I think people are wearing their beliefs because it is a way to share it in the real world. We want the world to know what kinds of people we are. To know that we think all people are entitled to the same rights (whether it’s marriage or health care or safety). That even with a president-elect inspiring hate and prejudice, there is still goodness in the world. And the hope is that if we show how many of us are out there, love really can Trump hate." The Not This White Woman collection includes a crewneck tee, V-neck, sweatshirt, and more so you can show your leanings whether you're brunching or at barre class. You can even grab the slogan on a mug or button. However you choose to show that you're #StillWithHer, all the proceeds will go to Planned Parenthood.
