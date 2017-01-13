You don't have to be half of a couple to take advantage of this Valentine's Day sale. Share it with your BFF, mom, brother, or favorite cousin — but definitely share it, because it's good. Starting at 12:01 a.m. on January 13, Emirates is offering two-for-one round-trip fares starting at $799 in Economy, $5,799 in Business, and $9,998 in First Class to Milan, Seychelles, Bali, and more destinations. Better get your wanderlust on soon, though: The sale ends on January 16. But it's valid for travel between January 24 and November 30, 2017. One standout deal is the JFK-to-Milan direct flight, which winds up costing about $400 per traveler. Not bad for getting to explore all the fashion, culture, and cafés the city has to offer with your favorite person. And who needs all that manufactured Valentine's Day romance when you have the gift of travel? "For those looking to embrace experiential gifts versus standard wrapped boxes for Valentine’s Day, travelers can plan romantic vacations with their loved one to some of the most exotic destinations in the world," says a statement from the airline. Emirates flies to more than 154 cities in 83 countries, with gateways in 11 U.S. cities. For a full list of the deals, visit Emirates' website.
