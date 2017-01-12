What with all of President-elect Donald Trump's busy days battling Broadway shows and Oscar winners on social media, it's no wonder he can't find time for an intelligence briefing. As we've seen this week, Trump's latest Twitter target is actress Meryl Streep, whose searing Golden Globes speech exposed so many of his follies while remaining remarkably poised, graceful, and tough as all get-out — much like Streep herself. Since Trump lashed out Monday to call Streep "one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood," seemingly all of Hollywood has spoken in her defense. But Vanity Fair has shared perhaps the best defense of all, which came from one of Streep's fellow luminaries: Robert De Niro. The actor (who, in case you missed it, is absolutely adorable alongside Streep in 1984's Falling In Love, please Netflix it immediately) wrote: “Meryl, what you said was great. It needed to be said, and you said it beautifully. I have so much respect for you that you did it while the world was celebrating your achievements." Streep gave the speech in question while accepting her Cecil B. DeMille award for outstanding contributions to entertainment; De Niro was the award's recipient in 2011. De Niro continued: "Enough is enough. You, with your elegance and intelligence, have a powerful voice — one that inspires others to speak up as they should so their voices will be heard too. It is so important that we ALL speak up." Streep/De Niro 2020, please.
