Yet, that is a label that Kloss feels she needs to defend. "You know what? I am a good girl," she says. "At least by definition; I try to be professional, I'm very hard-working, I try to be better every day. But at the same time, I like to have fun, live my life, have my girlfriends, and a sense of humor. I have a naughty side, too. And being a good girl doesn't make me boring." Speaking of girlfriends, part of this girl power movement is all about the women within it. The message, of course, is that you can be whomever — or whatever — you want, whether good, bad, or something in between. The key is to realize that we're all multifaceted and strong. And as Kloss can tell you (as one of the OG members of Taylor Swift's squad) — sharing that is one of the most empowering things of all.