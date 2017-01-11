President Obama’s Farewell Speech Made These Celebrities Emotional

I'm in a glass case of emotions over all of this Black Love. #ObamaFarewell pic.twitter.com/fNImRZD2Gt— Gabby SidiBae (@GabbySidibe) January 11, 2017
.@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe. #ObamaFarewell— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 11, 2017
Mr President- my first vote ever was cast for you (in line behind Busta Rhymes no less! I ❤️ NY) and it will always be an honor and a privilege to have joined forces with other Americans to elect a leader I believed in with every cell of my being. Your dignity, grace and passion changed minds & lives. You are a relentless advocate, a kind fighter, a fearless feminist father. You are a paragon of decency and honor. Oh, and you're fucking cool/funny. Like so many, I'm not ready to say goodbye. So I'll just thank you and hope you know that you're needed now more than ever (after a vacation. You and Michelle, your brilliant teammate, deserve a real umbrellas in your drinks vacation.) I hope you know that you don't just leave behind broken hearts- you also galvanized us and readied us for this moment and I'll watch that speech again any time I forget. I love you. Thank you.
This classy eloquent #ObamaFarewell on the heels of today's latest #PEOTUS crap is invigorating my patriotic soul. #vigilantbutnotafraid— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 11, 2017
YES WE DID. AND WE WILL CONTINUE TO! I love you @POTUS and @FLOTUS. THANK YOU.— billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 11, 2017
President Obama, because of you "those brown kids" know that they too can one day be President of the U.S. #ObamaAndKids #ObamaFarewell pic.twitter.com/MhKQc0kxXe— Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) January 11, 2017
Sí se puede! #ObamaFarewell ✊?✌??? pic.twitter.com/CIR8pS7uCf— Sterling K Brown (@sterlingkb1) January 11, 2017