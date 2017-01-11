President Obama’s Farewell Speech Made These Celebrities Emotional

Erin Donnelly
With the exception of maybe Scott Baio and Tila Tequila, much of Hollywood was putty in President Barack Obama's hands last night. The outgoing POTUS gave an emotional farewell speech from Chicago on Tuesday, and stars ranging from Ellen DeGeneres to Zendaya couldn't resist spilling their emotions all over the keyboard. What else would you expect from the "liberal movie people" Donald Trump holds so dear? "I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe," DeGeneres, a recent Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, tweeted to Obama. Perry, meanwhile, called the moment when Obama teared up as he praised First Lady Michelle Obama "life goals." From GIFs to tweets, the love for the First Family was strong. Ciara and Laverne Cox even upped the ante by sharing their own personal photos with the Obamas. Anyone else just a teensy bit jealous? But don't worry, Donald: It's not like Meryl Streep has Twitter.
Advertisement

Mr President- my first vote ever was cast for you (in line behind Busta Rhymes no less! I ❤️ NY) and it will always be an honor and a privilege to have joined forces with other Americans to elect a leader I believed in with every cell of my being. Your dignity, grace and passion changed minds & lives. You are a relentless advocate, a kind fighter, a fearless feminist father. You are a paragon of decency and honor. Oh, and you're fucking cool/funny. Like so many, I'm not ready to say goodbye. So I'll just thank you and hope you know that you're needed now more than ever (after a vacation. You and Michelle, your brilliant teammate, deserve a real umbrellas in your drinks vacation.) I hope you know that you don't just leave behind broken hearts- you also galvanized us and readied us for this moment and I'll watch that speech again any time I forget. I love you. Thank you.

A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on

#goals? #thankyou #obama??

A photo posted by Elizabeth Banks (@elizabethbanks) on

Thank you, thank you, thank you...a million times...thank you.

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series