President Obama’s Farewell Speech Made These Celebrities Emotional

With the exception of maybe Scott Baio and Tila Tequila , much of Hollywood was putty in President Barack Obama's hands last night. The outgoing POTUS gave an emotional farewell speech from Chicago on Tuesday, and stars ranging from Ellen DeGeneres to Zendaya couldn't resist spilling their emotions all over the keyboard. What else would you expect from the "liberal movie people" Donald Trump holds so dear? "I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe," DeGeneres, a recent Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, tweeted to Obama. Perry, meanwhile, called the moment when Obama teared up as he praised First Lady Michelle Obama "life goals." From GIFs to tweets, the love for the First Family was strong. Ciara and Laverne Cox even upped the ante by sharing their own personal photos with the Obamas. Anyone else just a teensy bit jealous? But don't worry, Donald: It's not like Meryl Streep has Twitter.