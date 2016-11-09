These Celebrities Are Actually Happy About Trump

Hollywood is having a really bad day. Well, most of Hollywood, anyway.
While Lena Dunham, Katy Perry, and Robert DeNiro are no doubt mourning Hillary Clinton's unexpected loss to Donald Trump last night, a handful of moderately famous folks are in celebration mode. No, really: There are Republicans in Hollywood.
RNC poster boys Scott Baio and Antonio Sabàto, Jr. (remember when you used to crush on them so hard?) woke up this morning feeling joyous. Tila Tequila is trashing Sarah Silverman and gloating about "leftist tears." And we're pretty sure we know which Baldwin brother won't be invited to Thanksgiving dinner this year.
All we need now is for Jon Voight and maybe some more reality stars to chime in. C'mon, guys, don't be shy. It's time to claim your bragging rights. It'll just take a minute, and then you can resume making America great again or whatever.
