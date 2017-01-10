Supernatural star Jensen Ackles welcomed two early Christmas presents last month. Ackles' wife, model-actress Danneel Harris, gave birth to twins on December 2. At the time, all the new parents revealed were the names: daughter Arrow Rhodes and son Zeppelin Bram. The couple has kept the cuties under wraps until now — and the long wait was 100% worth it. Ackles posted an sweet family picture to Instagram this week. It's our first glance at the fraternal twins, and, as expected, they're ridiculously adorable. The photo features Ackles feeding both babies, one bottle in each hand. Also in the pic are his wife and the couple's first child, 3-year-old daughter, Justice Jay.
We look forward to seeing more of the tiny twins soon!
